Air strike hits Lebanese Christian town north of Beirut - PHOTO
- 24 Mar 2026 18:41
- 24 Mar 2026 18:42
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Photo: Getty Images
An air strike hit the Christian town of Sahel Alma, located north of Beirut.
No immediate reports of casualties have been confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
Photo: Reuters
The area had not previously been affected in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, making this strike a new front in the region.
By Aysel Mammadzada