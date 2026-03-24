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Air strike hits Lebanese Christian town north of Beirut - PHOTO

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Air strike hits Lebanese Christian town north of Beirut - PHOTO
Photo: Getty Images

An air strike hit the Christian town of Sahel Alma, located north of Beirut.

No immediate reports of casualties have been confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

News about - Air strike hits Lebanese Christian town north of Beirut - PHOTO

Photo: Reuters 

The area had not previously been affected in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, making this strike a new front in the region.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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