SHOCK AT SCHALKE: Body found inside stadium toilet

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A tragic incident has occurred at Veltins-Arena, the home ground of FC Schalke 04, where a man was found dead inside the stadium, News.az reports, citing Express.

According to police and local media reports, the body of a 65-year-old man was discovered by a cleaner in one of the stadium’s restroom facilities. The man had reportedly attended an event at the arena the previous day, but his absence went unnoticed until the following morning.

Initial findings suggest that the cause of death was likely a medical emergency, such as a heart attack or stroke. Authorities have stated that there are currently no indications of foul play, though an investigation is ongoing.

In an official statement, FC Schalke 04 expressed its condolences to the victim’s family and confirmed that it is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities.

Investigators are also examining how the man remained inside the stadium for nearly 24 hours without being detected, raising concerns about security and monitoring procedures at the venue.

The Veltins-Arena is one of Germany’s largest stadiums, with a capacity of over 60,000, and regularly hosts football matches, concerts, and large-scale public events.

News.Az