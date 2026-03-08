+ ↺ − 16 px

Missile strike reported at school in Iran’s Minab – video emerges

A video circulating on social media appears to show the moment a missile struck an area in the Iranian city of Minab, sending thick black smoke into the air, News.Az reports.

Some Telegram channels claim the strike hit a school and caused heavy casualties, but these reports have not yet been independently confirmed.

The video was shared by the Telegram channel DD Geopolitics.

News.Az