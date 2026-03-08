Yandex metrika counter

Missile strike reported at school in Iran’s Minab -VIDEO emerges

Missile strike reported at school in Iran’s Minab – video emerges

A video circulating on social media appears to show the moment a missile struck an area in the Iranian city of Minab, sending thick black smoke into the air, News.Az reports.

Some Telegram channels claim the strike hit a school and caused heavy casualties, but these reports have not yet been independently confirmed.

The video was shared by the Telegram channel DD Geopolitics.


News.Az 

By Salman Rahimli

honor Patriotic War martyrs

