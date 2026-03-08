Missile strike reported at school in Iran’s Minab -VIDEO emerges
Missile strike reported at school in Iran’s Minab – video emerges
A video circulating on social media appears to show the moment a missile struck an area in the Iranian city of Minab, sending thick black smoke into the air, News.Az reports.
Some Telegram channels claim the strike hit a school and caused heavy casualties, but these reports have not yet been independently confirmed.
The video was shared by the Telegram channel DD Geopolitics.
By Salman Rahimli