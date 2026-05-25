Western Europe braces for severe early summer heatwave

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Western European countries continued to brace for temperatures nearing 40C (104F) on Monday as a heat wave intensified across the region following a weekend of unusually hot weather, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

After several temperature records were broken on Thursday and Friday across France, more records are expected to fall later this week, according to the national weather service Meteo-France.

The heat is forecast to intensify through Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach 39C (102.2F) in Bordeaux, 36C (96.8F) in Lyon, and 35C (95F) in Paris.

Portugal is also preparing for high temperatures above 30C (86F) across the country, according to the national weather service IPMA.

Six districts are under a yellow weather warning on Monday due to forecasts of heavy showers that could include hail, thunderstorms, and strong wind gusts.

Spain has also issued warnings for storms and temperatures exceeding 34C (93.2F) along the northern coast, according to the Spanish weather service AEMET.

AEMET stated that the episode of “extraordinarily high temperatures for this time of year” is expected to continue throughout the week.

The United Kingdom is also affected by the heat wave, with temperatures of up to 35C (95F) forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Met Office, the country’s all-time May temperature record, set in 1922, stands at 32.8C (91F).

News.Az