MoD: Turkish-Azerbaijani-Georgian joint military exercises start (PHOTO)

“Eternity-2022” computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises have started in Türkiye with the participation of servicemen of Azerbaijan, Georgia and the fraternal country, Ministry of Defense told News.az.

Tasks on organizing the protection of strategically important regional economic projects will be fulfilled during the exercises held with the participation of servicemen and representatives of relevant government agencies.

The international exercises conducted to strengthen mutual cooperation and ensure interoperability between the Armed Forces of the three countries will last until October 28.

