Modi pays tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the country’s first President, on his birth anniversary.

Modi said Dr. Prasad’s journey — from a freedom fighter to President of the Constituent Assembly and later the Republic’s first Head of State — reflected “unmatched dignity, dedication and clarity of purpose.” He highlighted Dr. Prasad’s simplicity, courage and lifelong commitment to national unity, adding that his legacy “continues to inspire generations,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a separate message, the Prime Minister also extended his best wishes for the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which began on Tuesday. Modi described the programme as a celebration that strengthens the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, wishing all participants a memorable stay in Kashi.

News.Az