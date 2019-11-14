Yandex metrika counter

Modi says wants to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his country aims to be a $5 trillion economy by 2024, in remarks to leaders at a summit of BRICS major emerging e

India’s GDP in 2018 was $2.6 trillion. Modi said that BRICS targets for investment and trade must be more ambitious and that he welcomes suggestions to further reduce trade costs.

