U.S. Marines stage live-fire drills aboard USS Tripoli in Arabian Sea - photos emerge
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has released new photos showing American Marines conducting live-fire exercises aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), as reported by News.Az.
The images capture deck shooting drills carried out on the America-class vessel in the Arabian Sea, highlighting operational readiness and combat training at sea.
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The photos show Marines engaging targets with small arms while operating from the ship’s flight deck — a scenario designed to simulate real combat conditions and enhance coordination during maritime missions.
Source: BBC
USS Tripoli is one of the U.S. Navy’s key amphibious assault ships, capable of supporting expeditionary operations, including rapid troop deployment and air support for Marine units.
Source: BBC
The release of these images comes amid continued tensions in the Middle East, where U.S. forces maintain a strong presence to ensure regional security and stability.
By Faig Mahmudov