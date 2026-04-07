Protests in Ireland over rising fuel prices - VIDEO

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Hundreds of people gathered this morning along major roads in Cork city and county to protest the continuing rise in fuel prices.

The widespread protest has seen members of the agricultural industry come together in slow-moving or parked convoys to highlight the negative impact that rising fuel costs are having on communities and businesses across the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Areas impacted by reduced traffic flow include the South Ring Road, the N25, N20, M8, the N71 from Clonakilty to Skibbereen, the Lakeview Roundabout, Shannonpark Roundabout, Kinsale Road Roundabout, the Jack Lynch Tunnel, Mallow, Macroom, Mitchelstown, Blarney, and Midleton.

Speaking to The Echo, Cork-based agricultural business owner Dave Mulcahy, who is currently protesting above the Jack Lynch Tunnel, said there is “only one case scenario – no best case - the fuel prices need to come back down to what they were”.

“We’re out protesting today because the fuel prices are too high,” said Mr Mulcahy.

“We’re facing a worldwide recession, things have to come down or the whole country is going to go broke.

“There are approximately 200 trucks on the way to join us, and the place will be gridlocked.

“We’re not stopping traffic; we just can’t afford to move,” he added.

“We’re in the hard shoulder and the slow lane; there is no emergency exit or route that's blocked.

“We might not go home tonight, and we might be here again tomorrow too – it’s up to the government when they want to do something.

“Every form of humanity in Ireland is affected by this - nobody is going to escape it.

“The people annoyed by this must be very wealthy if they can afford to pay astronomical prices for fuel.

“This will be bigger than Covid, something has to give because people will have no food on their tables within the next month."

News.Az