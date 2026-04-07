Celine Dion returns to the stage in Paris this September

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Celine Dion shocked the world by announcing her return to music following her health diagnosis. Celine is set to headline Paris La Défense Arena for an extended run.

Celine Dion is returning to the stage for a special residency at the iconic Paris La Défense Arena. The much-loved singer shocked the world when she announced her returning to live music following her health diagnosis, News.Az reports, citing Mirror.

The singer was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome four years ago, a neurological disorder which causes painful and uncontrollable muscle spasms and rigidity.

However, she will be back on the stage this September for a string of dates. Speaking about her decision, she said: "Over the last few years, every day that’s gone by, I’ve felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. You’ve helped me in ways that I can’t even describe, and I’m truly fortunate to have your support.

"This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life…I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September! I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited, obviously a little nervous, but most of all, I’m grateful to all of YOU! I love you all and I’ll see you soon!"

News.Az