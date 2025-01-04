Mohamed Salah announces 2025 will be his final season at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has confirmed that the 2024-2025 season will be his last at Liverpool.

Asked if he felt this was his final season with the Reds in an exclusive interview with Sky News, Salah responded: "So far? Yes. It's the last six months," News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "There is no progress there, we're far away from any progress, so we just need to wait and see."Salah said he aims to win another Premier League title for the English club. "I want to win the Premier League with Liverpool. It's my last year in the club, so you want to do something special for the city."He joined the English club from Roma in 2017, ended a 30-year Premier League title drought in 2020, and won the UEFA Champions League in 2019.The 32-year-old Egyptian also helped Liverpool win both the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2020. His contract expires in June 2025.

News.Az