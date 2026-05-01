Mojtaba Khamenei survived targeted strike on leadership compound, official confirms

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Iranian officials have confirmed that the country’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, narrowly survived a major strike on the leadership compound in Tehran on February 28.

Mohsen Qomi, head of international affairs at the leader’s office, stated that Khamenei had left the building just minutes before it was hit to attend to a task, while everyone remaining inside was killed, News.Az reports, citing New Arab.

The attack, which took place on the first day of US-Israeli strikes, claimed the lives of the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as Mojtaba Khamenei's wife and son.

While authorities confirmed that the Supreme Leader was injured in the attack, they dismissed rumors that he is dead or comatose, asserting that he "remains in full health" and continues to manage both diplomatic negotiations and military operations.

Officials characterized the speculation surrounding his public absence as "enemy deception" designed to trick the leader into revealing his location. Tight restrictions currently limit access to Khamenei to a small circle of medical personnel as he recovers, while senior council members urge the public to ignore falsehoods intended to provoke a reaction from the leadership.

News.Az