Moldova reports airspace violation by drone

Moldova's Defense Ministry reported that a drone entered its airspace early Monday before leaving shortly after.

The ministry said the unauthorized flight was detected and monitored by the national army’s airspace control systems, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The violation occurred between 12.30 and 12.45 am local time (2230-2245GMT).

According to the statement, the drone entered Moldovan airspace from the village of Pavlivka in Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region.

It further said that the drone followed a trajectory passing through the settlements of Carmanova, Maiac, and Grigoriopol, situated in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria – where Russian troops are reportedly present – before leaving along the same route.

“The unauthorized flight was detected and tracked by the National Army’s airspace monitoring systems,” the ministry said.

No further details were provided about the drone’s origin or purpose.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s Air Force claimed to have shot down 38 drones fired by Russia on the country overnight, while stating that an additional 25 UAVs failed to reach their targets.

After the start of the Ukraine war nearly three years ago, neighboring Moldova took in over 1 million Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

News.Az