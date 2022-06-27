Moldovan President in Ukraine: "It’s an unimaginable tragedy"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I’m in Ukraine today. Visited the towns of Borodyanka, Bucha and Irpin," Moldovan President Maia Sandu wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Was left speechless by the level of violence and destruction we saw. It’s an unimaginable tragedy and we wholeheartedly wish the brave selfless Ukrainian people peace, freedom, prosperity, and life of their own choosing," noted Sandu.

News.Az