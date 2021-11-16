Monetary base in Azerbaijan has grown since beginning of 2021: CBA

The exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the US dollar since the beginning of 2021 has remained unchanged, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said during discussions of the draft state budget for 2022 at today’s plenary session of the parliament, News.Az reports.

Rustamov noted that the monetary base has grown in Azerbaijan since the beginning of the year.

He added that the volume of currency sold at auctions is expected to grow by the end of 2021.

News.Az