Mongolia detects 44 cases of tick-borne diseases in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mongolia has reported at least 44 cases of human tick-borne diseases since the start of the year, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD), which provided an update on Friday.

"Currently, five of the infected people were being treated at the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases," the NCCD said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incidence of tick-borne diseases increases in Mongolia during spring, it said.

The tick-borne encephalitis virus (TBEV) is a zoonotic agent that causes severe encephalitis in humans and is transmitted through the bites of infected ticks.

Common complications include fever, fatigue, headache, nausea and can cause meningitis.

News.Az