Mongolia's foreign trade falls 9.2 pct in seven months

Mongolia's foreign trade reached 14.2 billion U.S. dollars in the first seven months of 2025, a 9.2-percent decrease compared to the same period last year, according to the National Statistics Office on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Aljazeera.

During the period, exports decreased 16.4 percent to 7.8 billion dollars, while imports increased 1.1 percent to 6.4 billion dollars.

The decline in exports was mainly influenced by the supply of coal, crude oil, iron ore, mutton and goat meat and washed cashmere from Mongolia to foreign countries.

The country traded with 152 economies worldwide in the cited period, the office said.

