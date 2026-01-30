Montenegro calls in Serbian ambassador over language dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Montenegro's Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that it had summoned the Serbian ambassador for discussions after a Serbian government-affiliated social media account posted remarks questioning the status of the Serbian language in Montenegro.

In a statement posted on the US social media platform X, the ministry said Ambassador Nebojsa Rodic was invited to the ministry following what it described as an "inappropriate" post by the Serbia in English account, run by Serbia’s Office for Public and Cultural Diplomacy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"During the meeting, it was emphasized that such communication is unacceptable, as it concerns matters that fall exclusively within the constitutional and legal framework of Montenegro," the ministry said.

The ambassador, at the meeting, was reminded that, under Article 13 of the Constitution of Montenegro, the Serbian language is in official use, confirming respect for the rights of all citizens, the ministry said. It added that Article 10 of the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia establishes the same constitutional principle.

The ministry said Montenegro "expects official interstate communication to contribute to regional stability, mutual respect and enhanced cooperation."

The diplomatic reaction came two days after a post by the Serbia in English account that questioned why Montenegro does not recognize Serbian as the language spoken by a majority of its citizens, framing the issue as a matter of European Union values.

"Montenegro when asked why it doesn’t recognise the Serbian language spoken by 43% of its citizens. (the majority language according to the latest survey). Respecting the majority language rights is also an EU value. Isn’t it?" the post on X said.

News.Az