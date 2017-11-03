Moratorium on business inspections extended until 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree on amendments to the law on “Suspension of inspections in entrepreneurship”, APA reports.

According to the decree, the words “for the period of two years” in the article #1 of the law have been replaced with the words “until January 1, 2021”, which means the moratorium on business inspections is planned to be extended until 2021.

According to the law on “Suspension of inspections in entrepreneurship”, the period for suspension of inspections in entrepreneurship expired on November 1, 2017.

News.Az

News.Az