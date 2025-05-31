More hot, dry weather expected as Canada struggles to contain wildfires

Canadian officials are bracing for difficult days ahead as wildfires continue to spread across Saskatchewan and Manitoba, fueled by an upcoming weekend of hot and dry weather.

The wildfires have forced thousands to evacuate in the two central prairie provinces, with both this week declaring states of emergency, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

In Manitoba, the entire city of Flin Flon has been emptied, except for firefighters and support workers, as a large blaze threatens the community.

Smoke from the fires has triggered air quality alerts in Canada and as far as Chicago, where forecasters say the smell of smoke will be noticeable by Friday evening.

"It's been another challenging day here in Manitoba," the province's premier, Wab Kinew, told the BBC.

Describing the effort to contain the wildfires, Kinew said firefighters were using "water bombers flying overhead" and "helicopters dropping buckets of water".

"But at the same time, all the smoke in the air is making the evacuation effort that much more difficult," Kinew said.

Thousands of "tired" and "stressed" displaced Canadians from north Manitoba are currently staying in shelters in the province's capital city, Winnipeg, he added.

In Manitoba, there are a total of 22 fires burning, according to the province's fire situation report, with four classified as out of control.

"Our provinces here in Canada are immense," Kinew said. "By the time somebody makes it to Winnipeg, some of them have been on the road overnight. They've had to be on a flight for a few hours and then on a bus for several hours after that."

There are also air quality advisories in place in parts of the US Upper Midwest, including Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, affecting an estimated 22 million Americans.

"Conditions maybe unhealthy for sensitive groups and there is a possibility that hourly levels could reach the unhealthy range for a short period of time," the state of Michigan said on Friday.

The advisories in Michigan and Wisconsin are currently in place until Saturday morning.

Residents in northern Minnesota have been warned smoke could reach levels "unhealthy for everyone", with the rest of the state facing air quality that could effect those in sensitive groups. That alert runs through Monday evening.

There are 15 wildfires burning in Saskatchewan as of Friday, with the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) classifying conditions in the province as extreme.

Seven of those fires are not contained, according to data from the province.

Thousands of people from 16 communities had been forced to evacuate in Saskatchewan this week as a result of the fires.

Overnight, armed forces were also called in to help safely evacuate the northern First Nations community of Pukatawagan.

About 125 firefighters are coming up from the US to help battle the fires in Canada, along with other international crews.

