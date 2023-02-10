Yandex metrika counter

More than USD 5 bln. allocated for eliminating consequences of quake in Türkiye

“We have allocated a total of 100 bln. lire (more than USD 5 bln.) to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake in Türkiye, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.az reports.

“I ask for our citizens in the quake-hit area to believe in our state. Today is a day of unity. As one heart, we should oin hands with our citizens,” added Erdogan.


