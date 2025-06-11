More US troops deployed in Los Angeles than in Iraq, Syria - media

More US troops deployed in Los Angeles than in Iraq, Syria - media

Police officers and members of the National Guard are deployed outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, US, June 8. (Frederic J Brown/AFP)

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are currently more U.S. military personnel stationed in Los Angeles than in the active combat zones of Iraq and Syria.

There are 4,800 activated Guard and Marine personnel in LA, compared to the 2,500 troops in Iraq and 1,500 in Syria, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Mass detentions of undocumented migrants began in Los Angeles on June 6, triggering public outrage and civil unrest. By the evening of June 7, authorities had detained at least 44 individuals suspected of immigration violations. In response, citizens flooded the streets in protest, with demonstrations quickly escalating into riots.

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to the city to quell the unrest. The decision was made without consulting California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has since filed a lawsuit against both the president and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, arguing that the deployment violated state authority.

News.Az