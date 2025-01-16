Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and TSMC rise premarket; Southwest Airlines falls
@Reuters
US stock futures mostly rose Thursday, ahead of the release of more corporate earnings and US retail sales data , News.az reports citing Investhing.
Here are some of the biggest premarket US stock movers today:
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock rose 2% after the second-largest US lender reported higher profit as its investment bankers capitalized on resurgence in dealmaking in the fourth quarter.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock rose 1% after the bank’s profit increased in the fourth quarter, fueled by a wave of dealmaking for the investment bank.
Target (NYSE:TGT) stock rose 2.1% after the retail giant lifted its forecast for comparable sales for the fourth quarter, buoyed by robust shopper demand for clothing, toys and beauty products during November and December.
Unitedhealth (NYSE:UNH) stock fell 4.1% after the healthcare conglomerate reported fourth-quarter revenue below estimates, hurt by weakness in its health insurance unit.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell 0.8% after CNBC reported that the EV manufacturer has begun offering discounts on new Cybertruck models in its inventory, referencing pricing information from the company’s website.
BP (NYSE:BP) ADRs rose 0.5% after the energy giant announced it will cut over 5% of its global workforce as part of CEO Murray Auchincloss' efforts to reduce costs and rebuild investor confidence in the energy giant.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) stock fell 2.5% after the US Transportation Department sued the carrier, accusing it of illegally operating multiple chronically delayed flights.
Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock fell 9% after the Swedish EV maker sold fewer-than-expected cars, with the CEO adding that it will take longer for the company to be profitable.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) stock rose 4.3% after the Taiwanese chipmaker said fourth-quarter net profit rose 57% to a record, as it benefits from surging demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence processing.
