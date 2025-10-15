Morgan Stanley Q3 earnings top estimates by largest margin in years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Morgan Stanley reported third-quarter results on Wednesday that significantly exceeded analysts’ expectations, marking the largest earnings beat for the firm in nearly five years.

The investment bank posted earnings per share of $2.80, well above the LSEG estimate of $2.10. Revenue came in at $18.22 billion, surpassing the projected $16.70 billion, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

The bank said profit surged 45% from a year earlier to $4.61 billion, or $2.80 per share. Revenue rose 18% to a record $18.22 billion.

Wall Street trading desks have seen booming activity in the quarter, while investment banking continues to see a resurgence in activity for mergers and IPOs. Stocks at or near record highs bolstered Morgan Stanley’s giant wealth management division as well.

Put together, Wall Street-centric banks like Morgan Stanley and peer Goldman Sachs are in an ideal environment.

Morgan Stanley said investment banking revenue in the quarter jumped 44% from a year earlier to $2.11 billion, about $430 million more than the StreetAccount estimate. The bank cited more completed mergers, more IPO activity and more fixed income fundraising as reasons for the booming results.

Equities trading revenue rose 35% to $4.12 billion, or $720 million more than what analysts surveyed by StreetAccount had expected. The bank cited increased activity across business lines and regions and record results in its prime brokerage business that caters to hedge funds.

Fixed income trading rose 8% to $2.17 billion, essentially matching the StreetAccount estimate.

Shares of Morgan Stanley have climbed almost 24% this year.

On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman, Citigroup and Wells Fargo each posted earnings that topped analysts’ expectations for earnings and revenue.

News.Az