Morgan Stanley CEO says bank evaluating potential acquisitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Morgan Stanley is evaluating potential acquisitions, CEO Ted Pick said during a post-earnings conference call with analysts on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Pick indicated that the investment bank has set a high standard for major purchases and would more likely pursue smaller businesses that complement its existing operations.

"There are inorganic opportunities that come by along... we are looking at them, of course, but the bar is super high. We have a record of integration," Pick told analysts.

News.Az