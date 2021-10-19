Morocco adopts COVID-19 vaccine pass

+ ↺ − 16 px

Morocco has decided to adopt an obligatory COVID-19 vaccine pass from Oct. 21, official RIM radio reported Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Officials, employees and users are required to show their vaccine pass to access public, semi-public and private administrations, according to a government statement.

The vaccine pass, which can be obtained after the second dose, will also be necessary for travels between cities and provinces through public and private transport, the report added.

The pass will also be required to enter hotels and tourist establishments, restaurants, cafes, shops, gyms and public baths, it said.

The government's statement also said that the vaccine pass will be a necessary document for traveling abroad.

Morocco launched a successful vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

By Tuesday, the total number of those fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Morocco has reached 21,088,437, representing more than 67 percent of the target population, the Moroccan Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile, Morocco's tally of COVID-19 infections rose to 942,779 as 499 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, while the total recoveries increased by 476 to 922,456, the ministry said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Morocco rose by five to 14,566, it added.

