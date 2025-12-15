Morocco flash floods leave at least 21 dead - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Flash floods caused by torrential rains have claimed at least 21 lives in Morocco’s coastal town of Safi.

The deluge struck on Sunday, with an hour of intense rainfall sending muddy water rushing through the city, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

🌧#Morocco hit by massive flooding, killing more than 20 people. The city of #Safi suffered the most. pic.twitter.com/zHMWw5iUIM — News.Az (@news_az) December 15, 2025

Dozens of homes and shops were inundated, cars were swept away, and several roads were cut off in the Atlantic coastal town, located approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of the capital, Rabat.

Authorities reported that around 32 people were injured, most of whom have since been discharged from hospitals.

At least 70 homes and businesses in Safi’s old city were flooded, causing significant damage to property and infrastructure.

The water levels decreased by Sunday evening as rescue personnel continued a search for other possible casualties.

Meanwhile, the weather service has predicted more heavy downpour on Tuesday across the North African country.

Morocco is witnessing heavy rain and snowfall on the Atlas mountains after seven consecutive years of a severe drought left some of the nation's major reservoirs parched.

