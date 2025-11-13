Two dead as Storm Claudia ravages Portugal - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An elderly couple in their 80s were found dead Thursday morning in their flooded home in Fernao Ferro, about 30 kilometers south of Lisbon in Setubal district, following heavy rainfall brought by Storm Claudia, authorities confirmed.

The National Republican Guard said officers had to break into the house to access the property, where both bodies were discovered floating, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The home was reportedly completely submerged.

The Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) raised its alert to red — the highest level — due to persistent heavy rain in Setubal. Storm Claudia has been impacting Portugal since Wednesday with torrential rain, strong winds, and rough seas.

As of 11:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, the National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection (ANEPC) reported two fatalities, five people displaced from flooded homes, 918 incidents recorded, and around 13,000 residents without electricity.

News.Az