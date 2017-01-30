Yandex metrika counter

Morocco regains African Union membership

The African Union (AU) satisfied on Monday the Moroccan bid for restoring its membership in the regional organization, Sputnik reported.

An overwhelming majority of the African Union member states voted in favor of Moroccan returning to the organization, Morocco’s news agency MAP reported.

Morocco was the only African country that was not a member of the bloc after withdrawing in 1984 over AU's official recognition of Western Sahara, a territory claimed by Rabat.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

