Mortal Kombat II unleashes first trailer, featuring Karl Urban as Johnny Cage - VIDEO

Karl Urban steps into the iconic role of Johnny Cage in the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat II.

On Thursday, July 17, Warner Bros. unveiled the action-packed first trailer for the sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat, directed by Simon McQuoid, News.Az reports, citing the People.

At 52, Urban brings his edge to the fan-favorite character, adding a new level of intensity to the franchise.

After an epic battle between champions of Earthworld and Outerworld, MMA fighter Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan) — who learns he is a descendant of Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) — sets out for Hollywood to find a new recruit for Earthrealm. That ends up being the eccentric martial arts movie star, Johnny Cage.

The trailer teases fights from the critical tournament, where if Earth's fighters lose, the Outworld overlord Shao Kahn (played by Martyn Ford) will take over. The sequel will see the return of Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, and Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero. A new cast member who will test their might in the video game franchise includes Adeline Rudolph (Hellboy: The Crooked Man, Resident Evil) as Kitana. Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat co-creator and head of gaming developer NetherRealm Studios, spoke with Entertainment Weekly for a first look interview published in March, in which he teased what fans can expect from the epic sequel — including the never-ending tension between Scorpion and Sub-Zero.

