Yandex metrika counter

Mortal Kombat II unleashes first trailer, featuring Karl Urban as Johnny Cage - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Mortal Kombat II unleashes first trailer, featuring Karl Urban as Johnny Cage - VIDEO
Image: Warner Bros

Karl Urban steps into the iconic role of Johnny Cage in the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat II.

On Thursday, July 17, Warner Bros. unveiled the action-packed first trailer for the sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat, directed by Simon McQuoid, News.Az reports, citing the People.

At 52, Urban brings his edge to the fan-favorite character, adding a new level of intensity to the franchise.

After an epic battle between champions of Earthworld and Outerworld, MMA fighter Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan) — who learns he is a descendant of Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) — sets out for Hollywood to find a new recruit for Earthrealm. That ends up being the eccentric martial arts movie star, Johnny Cage.

The trailer teases fights from the critical tournament, where if Earth's fighters lose, the Outworld overlord Shao Kahn (played by Martyn Ford) will take over.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      