Moscow-Baku flight delayed due to weather conditions

The plane carrying out Moscow (Vnukovo)-Baku (J2 810) flight, which was supposed to land in Baku at 23:30, is delayed, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend December 1.

"The plane left with a delay and will land in Baku at 01:05. There is no any official information in connection with the delay of other flights from Moscow", the airport said.

Ninety-six flights have been delayed and four flights cancelled at Moscow airports due to a snowstorm.

According to recent information, 77 flights were delayed at the Sheremetyevo Airport, six flights delayed and three cancelled at the Vnukovo Airport, and 13 flights delayed and 1 flight cancelled at the Domodedovo Airport.

