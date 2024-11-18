Moscow court fines Google $76,190 for refusal to delete banned information

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Tagansky court of Moscow has fined Google 7.6 million rubles ($76,190) on two counts related to the company’s failure to delete information banned in Russia, the court’s press service said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"By the ruling of the Tagansky District Court of Moscow City, Google LLC was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code (violation of the procedure of limiting access to information, where access to it should be limited under laws of the Russian Federation). The court imposed a penalty on it in the form of a fine in the amount of 3.8 million rubles ($38,100)," the press service reported.

