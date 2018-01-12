Moscow reacts to new sanction threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide on retaliatory measures on the new US sanctions list once the document is formalized.

"Sanctions always cause some kind of counteraction. In this case, the principle of reciprocity remains the cornerstone," spokesman for the head of state Dmitriy Peskov said.

The representative of the Kremlin also stressed that the list, if adopted, should be carefully analyzed.

"Because the appearance of such a list does not mean a new round of sanctions exchanges," he added.

On January 11, US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin said that Washington would soon introduce new sanctions against Russian citizens. According to Kommersant, the list will include high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen, close to the country's top leadership.

New restrictions can be introduced in February 2018. Potential sanctions will apply to all counterparties, regardless of the country of origin of a company or an individual.

News.Az

