Moscow reiterates support for Ankara-Yerevan normalization process

Moscow keeps supporting the normalization of relations between Ankara and Yerevan, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Maria Zakharova reiterated that Moscow is always ready to contribute to the settlement of relations between Ankara and Yerevan.

“We are ready to continue to accompany the Turkish-Armenian dialogue, providing all kinds of assistance. We proceed from the fact that this is in the interests of the stability of the economic prosperity of the region,” she added.

