4 killed, 3 injured in vehicle accident in N. Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least four commuters were killed and three others sustained injuries after their vehicle overturned in northern Afghanistan's Faryab province, the official media outlet Bakhtar News Agency reported on Saturday.

The mishap took place in the Jungal area, Dawlat Abad district, when the driver lost control due to carelessness, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and overturn, killing four on the spot and injuring three others, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The injured were transferred to a nearby health center for treatment, it said.

Road accidents remain a leading cause of death in Afghanistan, often resulting from reckless driving on congested roads, poor road conditions, and a lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways

News.Az