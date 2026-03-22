Iran says Hormuz open to all but ‘enemy-linked’ ships amid US threat

Iran says Hormuz open to all but ‘enemy-linked’ ships amid US threat

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The Strait of Hormuz remains open ​to all shipping except vessels linked to "Iran's ‌enemies", Iran's representative to the U.N. maritime agency said on Sunday, after U.S. President Donald Trump ​threatened to target Iranian power plants ​if the waterway was not "fully open" within ⁠48 hours.

The threat of Iranian attacks during ​the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has kept ​most ships from getting through the narrow strait, the conduit for around a fifth of global oil and ​liquefied natural gas supplies, threatening a ​global energy shock, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Ali Mousavi said Tehran was ready to ‌cooperate ⁠with the International Maritime Organisation to improve maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Gulf, adding that ships not linked to "Iran's enemies" ​could pass ​the strait ⁠by coordinating security and safety arrangements with Tehran.

"Diplomacy remains Iran's priority. ​However, a complete cessation of aggression ​as ⁠well as mutual trust and confidence are more important," Mousavi said, adding that Israeli and ⁠U.S. ​attacks against Iran were at ​the "root of the current situation in the Strait of ​Hormuz".

News.Az