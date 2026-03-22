Qatar helicopter crash kills 6 - VIDEO

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At least six people were killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters, the Qatari Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

Six of the seven people who were on board were found dead during the search efforts, the ministry said in a statement.

Search efforts are ongoing for the missing one, it added.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Ministry said that that the helicopter had a "technical malfunction" during a "routine duty", which led to its crash in Qatar's waters.

News.Az