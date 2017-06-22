Moscow says OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ statement fully reflects its stance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs concerning the results of their recent visit to the region fully reflects the Russian Foreign Ministry’s stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday, APA reported.



The co-chairs’ statement includes Russia’s stance and the assessment of developments in the region, she added.



Zakharova also noted that the theme of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution continues to be on the agenda of the Russian Foreign Ministry.



The diplomat stressed that the Karabakh settlement was not discussed during the Moscow meeting of the Russian and French foreign ministers on June 20.

News.Az

