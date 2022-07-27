Moscow warns of consequences if Ukraine uses US-made weapons against Russian territory, official says

Moscow has warned of "more than serious" consequences if Ukraine uses US-made multiple launch rocket systems or other NATO-supplied long-range weapons against Russian territory, according to Russian official Konstantin Gavrilov, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Gavrilov is the head of the Russian delegation at talks in Vienna on issues of military security and arms control.

“If the Armed Forces of Ukraine use American MLRS or other NATO long-range weapons against Russian territory, the consequences will be more than serious," Gavrilov said according to a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“An increase in the transfer of Western weapons to Kyiv may force the Russian Federation to move to tougher responses,” he said.

Gavrilov also said that all of the main goals set by President Vladimir Putin will be accomplished in Ukraine and urged Western governments to listen to Russia’s concerns.

News.Az