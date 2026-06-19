Most EU states support external camps for deported migrants

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Sweden, along with 18 other EU countries, has expressed support for creating facilities outside the European Union to house people who are to be deported.

In a letter ahead of the ongoing EU summit, the countries praise the recently reached agreement on a new return regulation that imposes stricter rules for people who do not have the right to stay in the EU, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

In particular, it includes the possibility of setting up what are called return hubs - places outside the EU where deportees who, for various reasons, cannot be sent back to their home countries can be gathered.

"We urge willing member states to seek such solutions and engage with willing partners. We also urge the Commission to support member states in their efforts," says the letter, which was drafted at the initiative of Italy and Denmark.

Major countries - Germany, France and Spain - are missing from the signatories.

News.Az