Norway opens new diplomatic mission in Nuuk, Greenland

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Norway has announced it will open a consulate general in Nuuk, saying the move is part of a new strategy by NATO countries in the Arctic region.

The Norwegian mission in Greenland is being established to strengthen cooperation with Greenlandic authorities, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (Ap) stated at a press conference on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

Among other things, maritime issues, he said, according to the news agency NTB.

According to Støre, the seven Arctic NATO countries - Norway, Sweden, Denmark (through Greenland), Canada, the US, Finland and Iceland - have developed a new strategy for the Arctic. He underlined the strategic importance of the Arctic and the northern regions for Norway.

The announcement comes at a time of increased focus on security in the Arctic, after US President Donald Trump said he wanted to take control of Greenland from Denmark.

News.Az