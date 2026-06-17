Denmark to deploy 850 troops to Latvia under NATO plan

Denmark to deploy 850 troops to Latvia under NATO plan

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Denmark will deploy 850 troops to Latvia this autumn as part of NATO’s rotational deployment scheme, following approval from the Danish parliament’s Foreign Policy Committee, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The deployment was authorized during a committee meeting attended by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus.

“We have received the committee’s support to deploy the Danish battalion in the autumn. It is important for us to take part in the deterrence efforts directed against Russia,” Bruus told reporters after the meeting.

He also confirmed that the committee had approved the deployment of a Danish mine-clearance contribution.

“We have also received the committee’s backing to send a Danish mine clearance unit. It will take part in mine clearance operations,” Bruus said.

The troop deployment forms part of NATO’s broader efforts to strengthen its eastern flank amid ongoing security concerns related to Russia.

News.Az