EU shows unity on Ukraine for first time since 2024

EU shows unity on Ukraine for first time since 2024

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For the first time since December 2024, all EU member states have reached agreement on a joint statement regarding Ukraine.

For just over 1.5 years, Hungary in particular has blocked joint conclusions on Ukraine at EU summits, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

However, now that long-time Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been replaced by former opposition leader Péter Magyar, there is unity again.

A statement adopted on Thursday evening by all 27 countries says, among other things, that sanctions against Russia will in future be renewed for twelve months at a time, rather than six.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in the opening of the meeting to press, among other things, for the opening of additional so-called negotiation clusters on the path to possible future membership in the EU.

The summit will conclude on Friday with discussions on the EU's next long-term budget.

News.Az