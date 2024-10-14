Most media organizations optimistic about generative AI: survey
The majority of media organizations around the world maintain an optimistic outlook on generative artificial intelligence (AI) despite the controversies and concerns it has sparked, according to a recent survey by the think tank under Xinhua News Agency , News.Az reports.
The survey is part of the "Responsibility and Mission of News Media in AI Era" report, which was released on Monday during the sixth World Media Summit in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
According to its findings, 66 percent of respondents expressed a positive view of generative AI, with 20.3 percent agreeing highly and 45.7 percent agreeing somewhat that the opportunities brought by generative AI outweigh the challenges.
However, a smaller proportion of respondents -- 2.8 percent disagreeing and 1.6 percent strongly disagreeing -- voiced skepticism, while 29.6 percent remained uncertain about whether the advantages of generative AI outweigh its drawbacks.
The survey revealed that over half of all media organizations have already integrated generative AI into their operations. The top applications being explored include those that assist with editing tasks, content creation and planning topics or drafting outlines.
Among the media outlets that remain hesitant to fully embrace the technology, the leading concerns are AI's content accuracy and reliability, the challenges of human-machine collaboration, and the high cost of investment in the technology.
The survey covered media organizations from 53 countries and regions, and was conducted in Chinese, English and French. It included newspapers, broadcasting stations, news agencies, websites and mobile service providers. A total of 1,207 questionnaires were collected, with 1,094 valid responses obtained.
