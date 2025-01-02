Most reliable car brands in 2024 - TOP 10

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the most important decisions when buying a new vehicle is reliability, News.az reports citing Hot Cars.

Although almost all cars can be classified as being reliable, certain models stand out the most.For many years, Japanese carmakers ruled the reliability ratings chart, and everyone else was playing catch-up. However, in more recent times, reliability ratings have become a lot more competitive, with a few brands being the exception - a number of Stellantis brands come to mind.For 2024, Consumer Reports has just released the data from its most recent study, and we now know the 10 most reliable car brands for 2024.Reliability Score: 50/100Hyundai rounds out the list with its solid lineup of cars and SUVs. Over the years, the Korean carmaker has really impressed us with its design, performance, and extensive portfolio. Like its sub-brand Kia, it offers affordability without compromising on reliability. The Sonata and Tucson are examples of high-reliability vehicles that showcase Hyundai’s commitment to quality.Reliability Score: 51/100Kia’s value-packed lineup continues to impress us even more every year. With standout models like the Telluride and Sportage, the Korean brand delivers reliability at an accessible price point, making it a favorite among budget-conscious buyers. Kia also makes some of the coolest cars today, packed with tech that will attract a new generation of car buyers.Reliability Score: 53/100BMW is only one of two European car brands in the top ten of Consumer Reports' reliability rankings for 2024. The German carmaker's placement reflects a blend of performance and improving dependability. Iconic models like the 3 Series and X5 maintain their appeal while addressing past reliability concerns. It seems that consumers are happier today with these models.Reliability Score: 54/100Audi is the only other European carmaker on this list, and it sits very close to BMW. When we think of Audi, what comes to mind is German precision engineering, but today it's all about relibility and it has now earned a spot on the top 10 list when it faced many reliability concerns just a few years ago. While luxury brands often struggle with reliability, this year Audi stands out with models like the Q5 and A4 that consistently perform well in CR’s surveys.Reliability Score: 55/100It's now time for Japanese reliability to shine. Starting out at #5 on this list is the relatively small carmaker from the land of the rising sun, which has made an impact on the auto industry in a big way. Mazda remains a favorite for enthusiasts who crave stylish designs and engaging driving dynamics. The CX-5 and Mazda3 offer excellent reliability without compromising on fun behind the wheel. Mazda has also improved the quality of its vehicles, and today it offers some of the best value-for-money products on the market.Reliability Score: 55/100Honda’s luxury arm, Acura, has always had a spot on this list thanks to its near-perfect vehicles. Acura shares the same engineering principles as its parent company but with a more premium finishing twist. Its sedans and SUVs, like the MDX and TLX, combine reliability with a touch of sophistication as well as performance, making it a strong competitor in the entry-level luxury car segment.Reliability Score: 59/100Not much needs to be said about this legendary Japanese carmaker. Honda continues its strong showing, thanks to a reputation built on reliability and value. Models like the Civic and CR-V showcase the brand's ability to deliver trouble-free ownership experiences, as well as exciting performance at an attractive price point.Reliability Score: 62/100Toyota is without a doubt the undisputed king of reliability. Although, it may have fallen to the #3 spot this year, the brand's legendary reliability and high consumer satisfaction keeps it in the top three. According to Consumer Reports, the below-average reliability ratings for the redesigned Tacoma pickup truck, the full-sized Tundra pickup, and the bZ4X electric vehicle hurt Toyota’s score this year. However, models like the 4Runner are known to run forever, and with a lineup full of hybrids like the Prius and RAV4 Hybrid, Toyota excels in balancing cutting-edge technology with proven dependability.Reliability Score: 65/100As Toyota's luxury division, Lexus combines top-notch reliability with premium comfort. Its hybrid lineup, including the RX and NX, has proven particularly durable, cementing Lexus as a go-to brand for reliability-conscious luxury buyers. We also awarded the 2024 Lexus GX as the Best SUV of the year.Reliability Score: 68/100Subaru has once again taken the crown as the most reliable car brand of 2024 . Subaru is another smaller Japanese carmaker with a big impact. The brand is known for its performance cars as well as rugged SUVs and all-weather capability, allowing the Japanese automaker to continue to excite car enthusiasts. Subaru fans are sometimes stereotyped as a special cult of enthusiasts who are extremely loyal to the brand. There must be a good reason for it, and thanks to consistent build quality and long-lasting performance, models like the Impreza, Outback and Forester remain consumer favorites.

News.Az