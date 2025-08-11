Mozambique launches 8-year plan to combat crimes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo unveiled an eight-year strategic plan on Monday, aiming to transform the country's National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) into a modern force capable of tackling sophisticated criminal networks, both domestic and transnational, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Speaking at the launch of the SERNIC Strategic Plan 2025-2033 in Maputo, the country's capital, Chapo described the initiative as "a historic and transformative step" toward strengthening the justice system and safeguarding national security.

The plan focuses on four main pillars: technological and scientific modernization of criminal investigations; institutional strengthening and continuous training of staff; effective action against organized, transnational, and economic-financial crime; and building public trust in the justice system.

Chapo stressed that corruption remains one of Mozambique's most pressing threats, highlighting the regional and global nature of the crime. "We urge all national and foreign citizens, residents, and visitors to share relevant information that can help prevent and clarify crimes in Mozambique," he said.

The strategic plan aligns with Mozambique's National Development Strategy 2025-2044, the government's five-year program for 2025-2029, and international treaties to which the country is a signatory.

According to Chapo, its successful implementation will require "integrated, collaborative, and swift" approaches to address threats ranging from terrorism to cybercrimes and environmental offenses.

The president also reaffirmed his government's commitment to institutional reform and to "continuing to work with national and international partners to ensure peace, justice, and security," which he described as essential for Mozambique's sustainable development.

