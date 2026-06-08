FC Qarabag Tallinn wins silver at international tournament in Brussels

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The 3rd International “Sugovushan” Mini-Football Tournament, involving amateur teams of Azerbaijanis living in different European countries alongside representatives of other nations, has come to an end in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

Featuring 24 teams from different countries and organizations, including Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Pakistan, the tournament also welcomed Qarabag Tallinn, a team representing Azerbaijanis living in Estonia, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Supported by the Estonia–Azerbaijan “Birlik” (Unity) Community and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, Qarabag Tallinn delivered a strong performance at the tournament, finishing as a runner-up.

In addition, Qarabag Tallinn's Lev Visman was named the tournament's Best Player in recognition of his outstanding performances throughout the competition.

Qarabag Tallinn's silver-medal finish stands as both a notable sporting achievement and a powerful demonstration of the solidarity, mutual support, and shared commitment of Azerbaijanis living abroad.

News.Az