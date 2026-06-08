Iran announces end of military operations against Israel

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Iran on Monday (Jun 8) announced the end of its military operations against Israel, while warning of harsher retaliation if Israeli strikes continue, particularly in Lebanon.

Iran’s military joint command said it was halting offensive actions after what it described as a “painful response” to Israel, according to a statement carried by state television, News.Az reports, citing CNA.

It added that if “aggression and hostility” continue, including in southern Lebanon, “much more severe and crushing measures” would follow. President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remains engaged in diplomacy despite the escalation, stating that “diplomacy and defence are the two wings of national power” and that Iran would not retreat under pressure.

The announcement follows days of intensified exchanges between Iran and Israel, which included missile strikes, air defence interceptions and attacks on strategic facilities. Iran said it had targeted Israeli military sites, while Israel struck infrastructure it said was linked to Iran’s missile programme, including a petrochemical facility in southwestern Iran. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had carried out retaliatory strikes on an Israeli facility in Haifa.

The escalation prompted international concern, with United States President Donald Trump urging both sides to “immediately stop ‘shooting’” and pressuring Israel to pause further strikes. Reports indicated Israel halted operations at Washington’s request, while warning it would respond if Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon continued.

Iranian media reported explosions in Tehran and said air defences intercepted a drone over the capital, though no major damage or casualties were confirmed. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis also announced actions against Israeli maritime interests in the Red Sea, further widening the regional dimensions of the conflict.

Despite the declared halt in operations, both sides signalled continued readiness for further confrontation, with Iranian and Israeli officials warning that any renewed attacks could trigger a broader and more prolonged escalation across the region.

News.Az