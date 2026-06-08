At least 11 migrants perish in a rescue operation near Malta

The Armed Forces of Malta said authorities received a report on Sunday evening from a fishing vessel about a boat carrying irregular migrants in distress about 50 nautical miles east of Malta, outside the country's territorial waters, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The Malta Rescue Coordination Centre then instructed the fishing vessel, along with other vessels in the area, to render assistance, the armed forces added.

However, several people fell overboard while attempting to reach the fishing vessel during the rescue.