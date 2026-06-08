Shalva Papuashvili: Dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is very crucial for Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Following the elections held in Armenia on 7 June, a new dynamic has emerged in the region. We wish Azerbaijan and Armenia a successful path towards a peace agreement,” said Shalva Papuashvili Speaker of the Georgian Parliament while commenting on the parliamentary elections held in Armenia.

"The ongoing dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is crucial for Georgia. Peace and stability in the region are important for us, Georgia cannot ensure it alone. Everyone must remain committed to peace. Nikol Pashinyan's promise was to ensure peace and stability for Armenia, which ultimately means peace and stability for the entire region," Papuashvili emphasized, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az